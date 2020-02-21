French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

French airports operator ADP, which operates Paris airports Roissy and Orly, has bought a 49% stake in India’s GMR Airports for 1.34 billion euros ($1.45 billion), ADP said on Thursday.

EIFFAGE SA:

French construction group Eiffage announced that APRR and Eiffarie, a company owned by Eiffage, successfully refinanced their credit lines whilst incorporating social and environmental criteria.

ENGIE SA:

French power utility Engie SA has approached Ameresco Inc, a U.S. provider of energy efficiency solutions and developer of renewable energy plants, to express interest in acquiring it, according to people familiar with the matter.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA:

France-based engineering company GTT acquired the Icelandic company Marorka, a specialist in smart shipping.

GIMV INVESTERINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR VLANDEREN NV:

Gimv said it partners with Köberl Group to achieve further growth in the facility management and technical building services sector.

TELEPERFORMANCE SE:

French tele-services outsourcing company Teleperformance reported on Thursday a full-year EBITDA before non-recurring items up at 1.14 billion euros.

VALEO SA:

Paris-based automotive supplier Valeo said on Thursday it expected to outperform a tough auto market in 2020 as strict cost controls help it boost free cash flow and operating margin.

VERALLIA SAS:

Glass packaging maker Verallia reported a full-year net income rising to 125 million euros.

