French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ASM INTERNATIONAL:

Dutch semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier ASM International expects first-quarter revenue to fall from the guidance-beating levels seen in the previous three months, it said on Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS:

China and South Korea reported 500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected, as the United States warned of an inevitable pandemic and an outbreak in northern Italy spread to several European countries.

DANONE:

Food group Danone lowered its 2020 guidance for sales and profitability on Wednesday, citing a particularly uncertain economic climate and the impact of the coronavirus.

EDENRED:

French meal vouchers and card provider Edenred beat its own full-year revenue forecast, supported by strong momentum in sales and innovation.

HERMES:

Posted higher annual profits and sales.

INGENICO:

French payments company Ingenico Group announced their full-year results with an EBITDA up at 606 million euros.

PSA:

Peugeot maker PSA Group posted a higher-than-expected rise in 2019 revenue on Wednesday, although the volumes of cars sold declined, with the French firm saying it anticipated sliding demand in Europe and Russia this year.

SUEZ:

Posted higher annual profits, said it saw a limited impact on its Chinese activities from the coronavirus for now.

THALES:

France’s Thales on Wednesday predicted a return to tangible top-line growth from next year as 2019 revenues and profits crept up in line with expectations, propped up by rising defence and security demand.

