French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE SA: Air Liquide announced on Monday it entered in negotiations with Hivest Capital Partners in view to sell its subsidiary CRYOPDP.

INTERPARFUMS French perfume maker warned on Tuesday it expects first-quarter sales to drop 10% year-on-year, citing the coronavirus outbreak in China and a significant base effect as reasons.,

ALTAREA SCA: Altarea reported on Monday its annual results, with net income group share of 233.7 million euros.

SANOFI SA: Sanofi said on Monday FDA approved Sarclisa® for patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma. ALBIOMA: French renewable energy producer has reported an increase of its full-year Ebitda and revenues, at 182.9 million euros and 505.7 million respectively, as well as a stable net income at 44.1 million.

