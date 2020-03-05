French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

JCDECAUX: French outdoor advertising company warned on Thursday it expects first-quarter adjusted organic revenue to fall around 10% year-on-year, hurt by a “very material impact” from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

PERNOD RICARD: French spirits company said on Thursday it had signed an agreement for a significant investment in Japanese ultra-premium gin maker KI NO BI Kyoto Dry gin.

BOSKALIS: Dutch marine engineer said its 2019 Ebitda ended slightly above its expectations, at 376 million euros, thanks to a good second half of the year, adding it had a “well-filled” order book for this year. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN: The 2019 sales performance of the French carmaker’s upscale DS brand shows it deserves to have a future within the merged PSA, Fiat Chrysler group, the brand’s CEO said.

ARCELORMITTAL The global steel giant said on Wednesday it had signed a deal that would see a significant injection of Italian state funding into the Ilea steelworks and would suspend a bid to walk away from the troubled plant, which it took over in 2018. Sources told Reuters ArcelorMittal is also one of the four potential buyers in British Steel’s French business.,

SOMFY: French specialist in automatic controls for openings and closures in homes and buildings said on Wednesday its net annual profit grew 16.3% to 163.2 million euros, helped by high sales and a slight increase in structure costs.

NEURONES: French consulting and digital services group said on Wednesday its 2019 net profit increased by 18.9% to 35.2 million euros, adding its 2020 forecasts will be announced early May, along its first quarter revenue figures.

INFOTEL: French IT engineering services group said on Wednesday it achieved a higher Ebitda in 2019, adding it expected for this year its revenue growth to outpace the market and a operating profitability that will “remain high”.

GL EVENTS SA: GL Events announced on Wednesday its full-year results, with net income up at 75.8 million euros, adding that it expects the economic environment to be volatile in 2020 given COVID-19 epidemic. ARKEMA: Goldman Sachs raises from sell to buy.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....