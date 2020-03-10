French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France KLM reported on Tuesday a drop in group passenger numbers for February compared to a year ago, as the global airline industry suffers from the coronavirus outbreak.

ELIS SA:

The company announced on Monday the acquisition of Haber Group in Germany in order to reinforce its position in the German healthcare market.

PROXIMUS NV, UCB:

Proximus announced on Monday that CFO Sandrine Dufour will leave the company on 1 June, after having accepted the position of CFO at UCB.

