French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. PERNOD RICARD: French spirits group said on Thursday it was investing in Italicus, a super-premium bergamot-infused Italian aperitivo, as it further expands its fast-growing portfolio of premium specialty spirits.

EURAZEO French investment company said on Thursday its 2019 net profit stood at 123 million euros, down 36 percent versus 2018, but also that it had proposed to raise its dividend by 20%, at 1.50 euro per share and that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its outbreak was limited.

MAISONS DU MODE SA: French furniture and home decor company said on Wednesday it could close all its 48 stores for at least one week in Italy, Europe’s most affected country by the coronavirus outbreak. The group also reported a 10.3 percent increase of its sales last year.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA: The company announced on Wednesday that GTT North America has signed a global technical services agreement with Excelerate Energy LP.

