French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BEl:

Bel announced on Thursday the signing of an agreement to acquire All In Foods. The company also published an operating profit for FY up at 211 million euros.,

BOLLORE:

Bollore reported on Thursday an operating income for FY up at 1.63 billion euros.

CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE:

France will close from Monday all nurseries, schools and universities to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address, calling the outbreak the nation’s worst public health crisis in a century.

KLEPIERRE:

Klepierre announced on Thursday that between February 22 and March 11, footfall in it’s Italian malls fell by 30%.

RUBIS:

Rubis published on Thursday a reported net profit group share for FY up at 307 million euros.

UNIBAIL RODAMCO:

Unibail Rodamco published on Thursday a net result for FY of 87.8 million euros, and announced a proposed dividend of 10.80 euro for 2019.

