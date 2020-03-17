French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV NV:

Financial Times said on Monday that Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev has drawn down the entirety of a 9 billion dollar loan facility from global banks.

FRANCE/CORONAVIRUS:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered stringent restrictions on people’s movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and said the army would be drafted in to help move the sick to hospitals.

VIRBAC SA:

French animal drugs company Virbac reported on Monday a full year net profit group share up at 51.6 million euros.

