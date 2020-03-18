French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE:

The French transport and energy consulting firm announced on Tuesday an annual net result up 38% at 73.3 million euros.

AMF/SHORT SELLING BAN:

French regulator AMF on Tuesday said it has introduced a ban on net short positions for all shares negotiated in France for a month given the volatility of financial markets resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

BPOST SA:

Belgian postal services provider Bpost published its fourth quarter results.

FNAC DARTY SA:

Due to the coronavirus, French retailer Fnac Darty said it would close its stores in France, Spain and Belgium.

ORPEA SA:

French retirement home operator reported its full year results with a consolidated net income of 246 million euros.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....