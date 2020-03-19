French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARMILA SA

French Real estate investor Carmila said on Wednesday that it has a strong financial strength to face coronavirus.

CNP ASSURANCES SA:

French insurance provider CNP Assurances announced on Wednesday it has adopted a crisis operating system in face of coronavirus epidemic.

CORBION NV:

Dutch biochemical company Corbion said on Wednesday that its focus is on ensuring business continuity.

ECB:

The European Central Bank launched new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros at an emergency meeting late on Wednesday in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout shredding the euro zone’s economy and renew concerns about the bloc’s viability.

MICHELIN SCA:

French mobility specialist Michelin announced on Wednesday its measures in reaction to coronavirus.

PSA/FFP SA:

French investor FPP announced on Wednesday that it has been allowed to increase by 2% its share in Peugeot’s capital.

PHILIPS NV:

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Wednesday that it is increasing the production of Professional Healthcare Products And Solutions to meet the demand due to coronavirus.

UMALIS GROUP SA:

French information technology specialist Umalis reported on Wednesday stable orders and turnover despite coronavirus.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....