French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV:

Dutch-based Advanced Metallurgical Group announced on Thursday that it received consents to form Shell & AMG Recycling together with Shell Catalysts & Technologies.

FRANCE/CORONAVIRUS:

French health authorities reported 108 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 372 or an increase of almost 41%, the toll rising sharply yet again as the country was in its third day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.

ESKER SA:

France-based software designer Esker published its annual results with a net income up 10% at 9.7 million euros.

SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV:

Dutch food distribution company Sligro Food Group said it lost about 70% to 75% of its delivery sales because of the coronavirus crisis.

SOITEC SA:

French semiconductor materials maker Soitec said OCEANE 2023 holders approved partial assets contribution for its wholly-owned subsidiary Soitec Newco 1.

