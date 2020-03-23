French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Planemaker Airbus AIR.PA announced new steps on Monday to bolster its financial position as a coronavirus pandemic cripples the travel industry, including the signing of a credit facility for 15 billion euros ($16.1 billion).

AIR FRANCE KLM SA and AIRBUS SE:

French airline operator Air France and French aerospace manufacturer Airbus announced on Friday that they are ready to tap french government-backed loans as coronavirus outbreak drains corporate cash reserves.

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA:

French engineering consultant Altran said on Friday that it is committed to maintaining its business during coronavirus.

ARKEMA SA:

French chemical producer Arkema announced on Friday that it is going to manufacture alcohol-based solution for hospitals in France.

KERING SA:

French Luxury group Kering said on Friday that it expects its first quarter consolidated revenue to decline due to coronavirus.

NEXITY SA:

French real estate developer Nexity said on Friday that it has good medium-term visibility taking into account coronavirus disruption.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....