French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AGTA RECORD AG:

Switzerland-based homebuilding company and construction supplies industry reported on Tuesday a 2019 turnover of 404.8 million euros, up 7.8% year on year.

EIFFAGE SA:

French construction group was chosen as concession operator of the future A79 motorway in France.

GROUPE CRIT SA:

France-based holding specialized in service provision reported on Tuesday a 2019 net profit group share down at 73.3 million euros.

METROPOLE TELEVISION SA:

Audiovisual company M6 Group reported on Tuesday impacted activities in film production and distribution and program production due to coronavirus outbreak.

RENAULT SA:

Following coronavirus pandemic, French car maker suspended its production activities at industrial sites in Latin America until further notice.

