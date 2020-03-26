French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Aeroports de Paris SA:

Aeroports de Paris reported that its liquidity remains adequate, despite its expectations of lower cash flow generation over the next 12 months.

Altran Technologies SA:

French engineering consultancy firm Altran Technologies said that it will not propose any dividend payment in 2019.

Colas SA:

Railroad arm Colas declared that it suspends its 2020 outlook.

Covivio SA:

Covivio reported that it opens acceptance period of takeover and delisting offer for Godewind.

Edenred SA:

French voucher and card provider Edenred said it suspends its full-year targets for 2020.

Heineken NV:

Dutch brewer Heineken disclosed its placement of 600 million euros of 5-year notes with a coupon of 1.625% and 800 million euros of 10-year notes with a coupon of 2.25%.

JCDecaux SA:

JCDecaux announced that it cancels its 2019 dividend.

Koninklijke Philips NV:

Philips announced that it successfully prices offering of notes for one billion euros.

La Francaise des Jeux SA:

La Francaise Des Jeux said it extends its games’ validity date.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE:

French luxury goods group LVMH announced that it postpones its annual shareholders’ meeting.

Rexel SA:

French electrical parts supplier Rexel said that it postpones dividend proposal and suspends 2020 guidance.

Suez:

Suspended its earlier 2020 guidance

