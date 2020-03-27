French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Aéroport de Paris SA:

French airport group launched a two-part bond issue for a total amount of 2.5 billion euros.

Air Liquide SA:

Gas company based in France lauched on Thursday a 1 billion euros long term bond issuance.

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA:

Retailer group reported on Thursday no longer being able to formulate quantified objectives for 2020-2021, following coronavirus outbreak.

FPP SA:

Holding portfolio company based in France reported a 2019 consolidated net result group share up at 131.0 million euros, compared to 115.0 million euro last year.

Sofina SA:

Belgium-based holding company cash and cash equivalents amounted 266.9 million euros as of the end of December 2019.

Suez SA:

Frenh holding engaged in environmental services announced on Thursday the completion of a 850 million euros senior bond issue with a 7 year maturity.

