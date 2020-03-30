French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALD SA:

SocGen’s car leasing and fleet management arm ALD communicated the withdrawal of its guidance due to coronavirus. It also reported the appointment of Tim Albertsen as new CEO.

Bpost SA:

Belgian postal services provider Bpost reported that it proposes to cancel its final dividend payment due to COVID-19.

EssilorLuxottica SA:

EssilorLuxottica announced that it suspends its share buyback program.

Lvmh:

LVMH says Q1 sales could decline by “10 pct to 20 pct” vs Q1 2019

Pharmagest:

Pharmagest Interactive reported a full-year operating profit up at 40.9 million euros.

SANOFI:

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have expanded a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a coronavirus treatment to patients outside the United States.

Spie SA:

Spie provided updates on the impact of coronavirus on its business.

Vicat SA:

French cement manufacturer Vicat announced the impact of COVID-19 on its 2020 financial year.

