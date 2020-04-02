French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

GUIDANCE SUSPENSIONS

The following companies suspended or withdrew on Wednesday their 2020 guidance due to the coronavirus: Bouygues, Colas, Bureau Veritas, Dassault Aviation , Engie, Veolia

DIVIDEND WITHDRAWALS

The following companies cancelled on Wednesday their 2019 dividends due to the coronavirus: Bouygues, Dassault Aviation, Engie, M6, Veolia

AMUNDI:

Amundi will skip 2019 dividends to allocate 2019 profit to reserves, it said on Wednesday.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole will propose to General Assembly of May 13, 2020 to allocate the entire profit of 2019 to the reserves’ account, it said on Wednesday.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES:

Dassault Systemes said on Wednesday preliminary Q1 total revenue growth was of 14% to 17% at constant currency, while Q1 preliminary total revenue was 2.5% TO 5% below low-end of objectives.

LNA SANTE:

LNA Sante suspended on Wednesday its 2022 strategic plan objectives and proposed a dividend of 0.45 euro ($0.49) per share, having reported full-year EBITDA of 52.3 million euros.

MICHELIN:

Michelin said on Wednesday it would hold AGM behind closed doors on June 22, 2020 and that it reduced the amount of the proposed 2019 dividend to 2 euros from 3.85 euros planned initially.

SOCGEN:

France’s Societe Generale said it was committed to guaranteeing the salaries of its 140,000 staff around the world during the coronavirus crisis and that it would not require any assistance from the state.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report..... ($1 = 0.9150 euros)