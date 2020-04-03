French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR:

French hospitality group Accor said on Thursday it would cancel its planned dividend payout against 2019 earnings due to the coronavirus health crisis, which will see it shutter two thirds of its hotels in the coming weeks.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas scrapped 2019 dividend on Thursday due to the coronavirus epidemic.

EDF:

EDF cancelled on Thursday payment of its final dividend.

INTERPARFUMS:

Interparfums withdrew its 2020 guidance on Thursday and postponed its AGM.

REMY COINTREAU:

Remy Cointreau said on Thursday its full-year revenues would decline by 12% in organic terms, while seeing a 25%-30% decrease in current operating profit in organic terms.

The company sees a 26% organic decline in the fourth quarter, with an even greater slow-down in the first quarter.

SANOFI:

Sanofi will be able to provide millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine for patients with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus if the old malaria drug proves successful in clinical trials, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

The company is currently manufacturing at over 93% capacity during the pandemic.

TELECOMS:

France’s telecoms regulator Arcep said on Thursday it has postponed a 5G frequencies auction due to the coronavirus outbreak spread.

Telecoms companies Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile , Orange and SFR have all qualified to participate the auction, the watchdog said.

