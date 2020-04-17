French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

L’OREAL:

L’Oreal reported on Thursday first quarter sales which fell 4.6%, saying all its geographic zones have been impacted by closure of sales outlets and introduction of lockdown measures.

LVMH:

LVMH published on Thursday first quarter REVENUE of 10.60 billion euros, down by 15%, and decided to propose a 30% reduction in the dividend.

ORANGE:

Orange, France’s biggest telecoms operator, said on Friday that it would cut its dividend to 0.50 euros per share for the 2019 financial year and that it would review its dividend policy for the 2020-2023 period.

REMY COINTREAU:

Remy Cointreau said on Thursday it will propose a dividend of 1.00 euro per share for 2019/2020 financial year.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....