French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BPOST:

Belgian postal operator Bpost published on Monday first-quarter results impacted by COVID-19 and suspended its dividend policy due to the pandemic uncertainity.

BNP PARIBAS:

Profit at BNP Paribas fell by 33.1% in the first-quarter as the coronavirus crisis hit equity trading and prompted the eurozone’s biggest bank to set aside more than half a billion euros in loan provisions.

BONDUELLE:

French frozen food and ready-made meals producer Bonduelle reported on Monday a sharp increase in its third-quarter revenue driven by precautionary mass purchases of canned and frozen foods in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

ELIOR:

French catering company Elior warned on Tuesday of an expected slump in first-half profits because of the coronavirus, adding that it would propose scrapping its dividend payment.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica reported a slump in first-quarter sales on Tuesday and warned of an even bigger hit in the current quarter as the coronavirus outbreak prompted store closures.

