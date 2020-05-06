French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AXA:

French insurer AXA posted on Tuesday a 4% increase in its first-quarter total gross revenue and said that COVID-19 will have a material impact on 2020 earnings.

BIOMERIEUX:

French diagnostics specialist BioMérieux announced on Wednesday the launch of a new product that aims to detect within 30 minutes the presence of antibodies in those exposed to the coronavirus.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole reported on Wednesday a 16.4% decline in quarterly profit, as France’s second-biggest listed bank almost tripled the amount of provisions to protect itself from potential loan defaults caused by the coronavirus crisis.

KERING:

French luxury group Kering issued on Tuesday dual-tranche bond for a total amount of 1.2 billion euros to diversify its financing sources and enhance its funding flexibility.

NEOEN:

French power producer Neoen SA said on Wednesday it will build Australia’s largest solar farm for A$570 million ($367 million), after lining up a contract to sell most of the power to a state-owned electricity company.

SOLVAY:

Posted Q1 results.

VEOLIA:

French water and waste management utility Veolia unveiled on Wednesday more cost-cutting plans to strengthen its financial position, as the impact of the new coronavirus led to a drop in first-quarter profits and revenues.

