French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA:

French banking group Crédit Agricole’s subsidiary Crédit Agricole Assurances announced on Thursday a Solvency II Prudential Ratio At 234%.

CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV:

Belgian real estate investment company Care Property Invest reported a Q1 operating income up at 10.2 million euros.

CARMILA SA:

French real-estate investor Carmila announced its intention to propose a dividend Of 1.0 euro per share at its AGM on June 29.

COVIVIO SA:

French real estate investor Covivio announced it sells Respiro property in Nanterre for 83 million euros.

COFINIMMO SA:

Belgian real estate investment trust Cofinimmo announced the acquisition of a nursing and care home in the Netherlands.

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA:

French satellite sercices provider Eutelsat Communications reported the fall of its sales as pandemic hits communications sector.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA:

Luxembourg-based support services specialist Eurofins Scientific announced the completion of its tender offer on outstanding 2022, 2023 bonds.

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE SA:

French management software developper Pharmagest Interactive resported a Q1 revenue stable at 39 million euros.

SANOFI:

France said on Thursday that the world’s nations would have equal access to any novel coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi, a day after the CEO suggested that Americans would likely be the first in line.

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA:

French video game company Ubisoft Entertainment announced it sees its FY 2020-2021 net bookings between 2.35 and 2.65 billion euros.

