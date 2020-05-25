French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABIVAX:

French biotech group Abivax said on Monday German regulators had approved a trial to test its ‘ABX464’ product to help COVID-19 patients, following earlier French regulatory approval.

CARMAT:

First implementation of total artificial heart in Denmark.

CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE:

French authorities reported the smallest daily rise in new coronavirus cases and deaths on Sunday since before a lockdown began on March 17, raising hopes that the worst of the epidemic is over in France.

RENAULT:

French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday the French government wants Renault to stop developing production capacity abroad in exchange for state support.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....