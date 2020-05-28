French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS/SAFRAN:

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including 6,770 involuntary layoffs, as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing also said it restarted 737 MAX production at a “low rate” at its Renton, Washington factory. Reuters reported in April that regulatory approval for the MAX was not expected until at least August.

NEOEN SA:

Renewable energy company Neoen said on Wednesday that it launches green convertible bond issue for 170 million euros.

bit.ly/2X8TADz

ONTEX:

Belgian manufacturer Ontex announced plans for US manufacturing facility and the acquisition of assets.

SCOR SE:

SCOR said that it joins the UN-convened net-zero asset owner alliance.

SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE SA:

SFL announced a bond issue of 500 Million Euros.

SOCIETE LDC SA:

Societe LDC reported in its annual results a full-year net profit group share down at 143.7 million euros.

bit.ly/36zBPQV

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....