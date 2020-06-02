French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CHINA/U.S.: China has told state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing.

OPEC: OPEC and Russia are moving closer to a compromise on extending current oil output cuts and are discussing a proposal to roll over supply curbs for one to two months, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

PEUGEOT SA: Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said it planned to list robot making business, giving more detail on Monday about the future of Turin-based Comau, which it already planned to spin off. Comau will be spun-off shortly after FCA completes its merger with Peugeot maker PSA and its shares distributed to shareholders of the new group.

