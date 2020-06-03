French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ASR NEDERLAND NV: Dutch insurer ASR Nederland and Nationale-Nederlanden said on Tuesday they intended to split up the joint venture Keerpunt.

BOUYGUES SA/COLAS SA: Colas Rail announced on Tuesday it won its first contract in Croatia for 5.5 million euros.

COVIVIO HOTELS SCA: Covivio Hotels said the option of dividend payment in shares had been chosen by 98.6% of the capital, therefore representing a capital increase of 185 million euros.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE (EDF): French utility EDF said on Tuesday it had terminated the Arenh contracts linking it with the Alpiq, Gazel and Total Direct Energie power suppliers.

EURAZEO SE/BNP PARIBAS: French investment firm Eurazeo, French bank BNP Paribas And China Investment Corporation announced on Tuesday the launch of the France-China cooperation fund, with the first close for 400 million euros.

JCDECAUX SA: French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux partnered with drive-to-store platform S4M.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV: Belgian cinema chain Kinepolis Group said it will reopen cinemas in various countries where it is active.

RENAULT SA: France has not attached any major conditions to a 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) state-backed loan for Renault, the carmaker’s chairman said on Tuesday, although the finance minister called on the company to hold “exemplary” talks with unions.

TECHNICOLOR SA: Digital media company Technicolor announced on Tuesday that it achieved the opening of a conciliation procedure in order to facilitate discussions with its existing lenders and potential third-party investors.

