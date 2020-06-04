French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS SA/Thales SA/DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE /SAFRAN SA: French government and industry officials are negotiating a 1-billion-euro, privately led investment fund for small aerospace suppliers in which major manufacturers could invest 200 million euros, people familiar with the proposals said on Wednesday.

CARMILA SA: Carmila said all its Shopping Centres in France and in Italy, as well as the vast majority in Spain, have now reopened.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: French Bank Crédit Agricole announced on Wednesday the pricing of the tender offers for its USD Senior Preferred Notes.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE: French diagnostics company Eurofins announced on Wednesday the launch of total antibody (IgG, IgA and IgM) detection ELISA assays to aid the rapid identification of persons who have been exposed COVID-19.

HAL TRUST: HAL Trust said on Wednesday it will acquire Van Wijnen.

LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE: LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is exploring ways to reopen negotiations on the French luxury goods giant’s $16.2 billion acquisition of U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co, as U.S. social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic weigh on the retail sector, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

REMY COINTREAU: French spirits company Remy Cointreau predicted its current operating profit would fall by 45-50% in the first half of its 2020/21 fiscal year due to the coronavirus crisis, although it expected a strong recovery in the second half.

SANOFI SA: The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials. The report did not mention potential vaccines from French drugmaker Sanofi.

TOTAL SA: French oil major Total said on Wednesday it will acquire a 51% stake in SSE’s Seagreen 1 British offshore wind farm project, adding it represented a global investment of around 3.7 billion dollars.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....