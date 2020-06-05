French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ATOS SE: French IT consulting group Atos said it co-founded Gaia-X on Thursday. The project will establish common standards for storing and processing data on servers that are sited locally and comply with the European Union’s strict laws on data privacy.

ECB: The European Central Bank approved a bigger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package on Thursday to prop up an economy plunged by the coronavirus pandemic into its worst recession since World War Two. FLUXYS BELGIUM NV: Fluxys Belgium said on Thursday it is considering creating further firm regasification capacity in Zeebrugge.

JDE PEET’S BV: Coffee maker JDE Peet’s reported on Thursday the full exercise of the over-allotment option and the end of the stabilization period announcement.

LVMH: LVMH said on Thursday Frederic Arnault, one of the younger sons of the luxury goods group’s billionaire boss, would take over running watch brand Tag Heuer, joining his siblings in taking on bigger roles within the conglomerate.

NEXITY SA: Residential and commercial real estate developer Nexity said on Thursday it adjusted its euro PP bonds.

VINCI SA: French motorways and airports operator Vinci won two contracts to upgrade motorways in Australia, for a total value of about 174 million euros.

