French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CHRISTIAN DIOR / LVMH :

French luxury label Christian Dior, one of the LVMH conglomerate’s biggest labels, said on Monday it would press ahead with a calendar of fashion shows for this year starting in July with an Italian catwalk display - but without the celebrated front-row audience of A-listers.

CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with “worrying increases” in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 23 on Monday to 29,663, the first time in four days that the daily tally rose above 20, having fallen to a three-and-a-half month low of 7 on Sunday.

Separately, France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.

EURONEXT:

Euronext priced on Monday a 250 million euro ($281 million) tap on its outstanding June 2029 bond.

SANOFI:

* French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Tuesday it expects to get approval for the potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline Plc by the first half of next year, faster than previously anticipated.

* Healthcare companies Sanofi and Translate Bio said on Tuesday they would expand collaboration on developing vaccines, in a deal which will give Translate Bio $425 million in upfront payments.

SEMICONDUCTOR MAKERS:

Apple on Monday said it will switch to its own chips for its Mac computers, saying the first machines will ship this year and ending a nearly 15-year reliance on Intel Corp to supply processors for its flagship laptops and desktop.

SES:

Satellite operator SES said on Monday it had priced its 400 million euro 8-year euro bond. The notes will bear a coupon of 2.00% per annum and were priced at 99.445% of their nominal value, it added.

VEOLIA:

French utility Veolia announced on Monday a 188 million euro panda bonds issue with a 3-year maturity and an interest rate of 3.85%.

