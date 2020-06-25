French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

The United States moved to maintain pressure on the European Union in a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies by flagging possible changes in tariffs on EU goods, as the date for a decision on reciprocal EU duties slipped to the autumn.

Separately, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday on Brussels warnings over the fact that new U.S. tariff threat over Airbus will harm both sides.

AIRLINES:

Budget airline easyJet on Wednesday sought to raise up to 450 million pounds ($559 million) via a share placement to help it navigate the COVID-19 pandemic after reporting a bigger first-half loss.

Separately, Lufthansa’s chances of winning approval for a 9 billion euros government bailout improved on Wednesday after billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele, who owns a 15.5% stake, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung he would endorse the rescue.

CORONAVIRUS:

From Oct. 1, workers will get 60% of their normal gross wages under the scheme, down from 70% currently, President Emmanuel Macron told employers and unions on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the state will reimburse employers up to 60% of the cost, instead of 85% currently.

France’s new coronavirus cases fell below the 100 threshold for the first time since March 4 on Wednesday and the number of additional deaths linked to the disease was also sharply down.

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP:

Europcar, targeted by Volkswagen for an acquisition, said on Wednesday it continued to find ways to adapt its capital and debt structure to the current economic context.

REXEL:

Rexel announced on Wednesday it had reimbursed 550 million euro senior credit line it had drawn at the end of March.

GTT:

GTT received on Wednesday an order to design two very large LNG land storage tanks in China.

SOCIETE GENERALE:

The U.S. broker-dealer unit of France’s Societe Generale has agreed to pay $3.1 million to settle charges of providing deficient data to U.S. regulators, statements from American authorities said on Wednesday.

SODEXO:

French catering company announced on Thursday the anticipated reimbursement of its $1.6 billion USPP notes in order to have “greater independence and agility”.

TRIGANO

French camper van manufacturer announced on Thursday Stéphane Gigou will join the group as deputy chief executive officer on July 1.

TELECOMS:

The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

