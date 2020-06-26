French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS:

ADP announed on Thursday a dual-tranche bond issue of 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

AIR FRANCE-KLM:

Air France said on its website on Thursday that its KLM subsidiary will receive a 3.4 billion euro bailout package “to overcome the crisis and to prepare for the future.”

The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday the government will hold a news conference on Friday to release details of an aid package agreed by France and the Netherlands on his country’s contribution to bail out Air France-KLM

KERING:

French luxury giant Kering is opening a laboratory in Tuscany that will carry out chemical and other tests on its products and raw materials to check their quality and sustainability, it said on Thursday.

SEB:

Tefal and Krups brands owner SEB reduced on Thursday its estimates on COVID-19 related impact on its revenues, saying it now expects a 200 million euro revenue loss in Q2, compared to 450-500 million euros estimated previously. It however warned its full-year evenues and operating profits will fall significantly.

VALLOUREC:

Vallourec said on Thursday it aligned its carbon emissions reduction targets with the provisions of the Paris agreement.

VOGO:

French technology company Vogo said on Thursday a saliva-based product it was developing with partners to test for the coronavirus had won ‘CE marking approval’, denoting it meets required health standards set out by regulators.

