French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

COFINIMMO SA:

Belgian real estate company Cofinimmo announced the acquisition of a nursing and care home in Germany.

bit.ly/2VuXo0H

GIMV INVESTERINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR VLANDEREN NV:

Gimv said that it was taking a significant stake in Belgian electronics company Televic.

bit.ly/3eJwqtR

JCDECAUX SA:

French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux said that it was extending its contract with Beijing Metro for the next twenty years.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV:

Kinepolis announced the reopening of all its cinemas in Spain and the Netherlands.

bit.ly/3ig2d7E

PROSUS NV:

Dutch-based technology group Prosus reported in its full-year results a trading profit up 16% at 3.8 billion dollars.

SAFRAN SA:

Safran said that it was going to support Dutch Cougar helicopter engines.

bit.ly/38fIFvU

TRIGANO SA:

French manufacturer of camping equipment Trigano reported that its sales for the third-quarter were down at 391.8 million euros.

bit.ly/3gaY17C

