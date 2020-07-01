French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Airbus SE:

Airbus announced on Tuesday the reduction of around 15,000 positions to further adapt to the COVID-19 environment.

Amundi SA:

France’s asset manager Amundi said that it completes the acquisition of Sabadell AM, and that it was launching a partnership with the Banco Sabadell in Spain.

CNP Assurances SA:

CNP Assurances reported the successful issue of 750-million-euro tier 2 notes.

Devernois SA:

Devernois reported in its full-year results a narrowing net loss of 5.5 million euros.

Gecina SA:

Real estate investment trust Gecina announced the acquisition of a residential complex in the heart of Paris.

Gaztransport et Technigaz SA:

GTT said that it received an order from DSME to design two large floating LNG storage units.

Pharmagest Interactive SA:

French software company Pharmagest Interactive announced that it is joining forces with Asca Informatique.

SOCGEN:

* Australia’s corporate regulator on Wednesday said the Australian securities unit of France’s Societe Generale SA (SocGen) has pleaded guilty to charges of breaching client money provisions.

* SocGen announced the acquisition of neobank Shine.

Vinci SA:

Vinci said that it won the contract to upgrade and operate Velbert Bürgerforum.

