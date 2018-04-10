French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.8 percent at 0625 GMT.

AXA:

French insurer AXA said it would restructure its Swiss arm, resulting in a hit to net income of around 400 million Swiss francs ($418 million) in the first half of 2018, although the move is set to yield better returns in the longer run.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France KLM said on Tuesday that strikes by staff members protesting over wage demands had so far had a negative impact of 170 million euros ($209 million) on the airline.

BNP PARIBAS:

Raiffeisen Bank International AG agreed to sell its Polish unit to BNP Paribas for 775 million euros ($954 million), both lenders said on Tuesday.

BPIFRANCE/SYMPHONY:

Barclays, BPIFrance and CLSA said they had invested in Symphony.

COFINIMMO:

Cofinimmo acquired nursing and care home in Germany.

EDF:

EDF won 114 MW project in Brazil.

ENGIE:

Engie, together with Axium, acquired energy system serving six Harvard-affiliated medical institutions in the US.

GECINA:

Gecina concluded a loan wih ING France.

KERING:

Kering redeemed four bond issues worth 405 million euros.

LVMH:

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH posted a better-than-expected rise in first quarter sales on Monday, pointing to undiminished appetite from Chinese consumers that should boost luxury goods rivals too.

SYRIA:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday promised quick, forceful action in response to a deadly suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, appearing to suggest a potential military response.

