French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE

Air France said on Tuesday it had raised its pay offer to unions in a bid to end strikes that have already cost the airline 170 million euros ($210.05 million).

AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide said on Tuesday it signed a new long-term contract in the United States with LyondellBasell to supply oxygen to LyondellBasell’s new large-scale petrochemical plant which will be constructed in Channelview, Texas.

AMG

AMG said on Tuesday it entered into exclusive negotiations with Criterion Catalyst And Technologies to form spent catalyst recycling partnership.

FLEURY MICHON

Fleury Michon reported on Tuesday a 2.9 percent decrease in its Q1 revenue to 172.5 million euros.

GTT

GTT announced on Tuesday it received an order from HHI to equip a new LNG carrier.

NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix announced on Tuesday it had an agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to run immunotherapeutic pre-clinical research in lung cancer combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab.

SYRIA:

Russia and the United States tangled on Tuesday at the United Nations over the use of chemical weapons in Syria as Washington and its allies considered whether to strike at President Bashar al-Assad’s forces over a suspected poison gas attack last weekend.

