French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BREXIT:

European Union leaders gave Britain six more months to leave the bloc, more than Prime Minister Theresa May says she needs but less than many in the bloc wanted, thanks to fierce resistance from France.

LVMH:

LVMH announced on wednesday better-than-expected Q1 sales growth, setting a high bar for industry peers all trying to capitalise on Chinese demand for top-end, branded goods

MEDIAWAN SA:

Mediawan announced on wednesday an organic growth of +13%, EBITDA margin of 19% and that co’s FY revenues swang from loss to profit

SODEXO:

French food services group Sodexo on Thursday reported a stronger-than-expected rise in first-half revenues as growth accelerated in all its businesses in the second quarter, and the company also stuck to its financial goals for the year.

XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

Belgium-based real estate Xior said on wednesday that the company acquired a redevelopment project in groningen that its expected to have an initial yield of about 6.2 pct

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....