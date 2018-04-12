French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAPGEMINI SE:

Capgemini signed a contract with the state of Texas for digital service integration.

CARREFOUR SA:

Carrefour that sales growth slowed in Q1 and that it nominated four new independent directors.

IMERYS SA:

Imerys announced technological partnerships with University of Penn State and MIT in the U.S.

KAUFMAN & BROAD:

Kaufman & Broad reported its first quarter results.

MGI COUTIER SA:

MGI Coutier published its annual results.

MERSEN SA CBLP.PA:

Mersen announced agreement to acquire 49 pct of Caly Technologies.

SAINT GOBAIN SA:

Saint Gobain took a 50% stake in a flat glass production line of the Chinese group JJG.

