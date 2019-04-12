French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 12

April 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

Danone said it had agreed to sell its U.S. organic salad business Earthbound Farm to U.S. based Taylor Farms.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA:

And said EDF should repair faulty weldings in the nuclear plant in Flamanville.

ICADE SA:

Icade said it acquired 12 medium- and long-term care assets in France for 191 million euros.

French politics:

An Elysee official said France will vote against the opening of trade negotiations between the European Union and United States.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....