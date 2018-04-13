French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EURAZEO

Eurazeo said on Thursday it had finalized acquisition of 70 percent of Idinvest Partners.

GTT

GTT confirmed on Thursday its 2018 objectives and reported Q1 revenue of ‍​64.2 million euros.

L’OREAL

L’Oreal posted better-than-expected sales growth in the first quarter on Thursday, driven by luxury cosmetics like Lancome and demand in Asia, though the French beauty giant is still struggling to kickstart its weaker mass market division. The overall sales at the company grew 6.8 percent from a year earlier on a like-for-like basis, beating expectations for 5.6 percent like-for-like growth.

PIERRE & VACANCES

Pierre & Vacances reported on Thursday H1 revenue of 654.8 million euros ($806.98 million) and confirmed its target for growth in underlying EBIT over 2017/2018.

THALES

Thales said on Thursday it finalizes financing of proposed Gemalto acquisition, having launched a 2-tranche bond issue for a total amount of 1 billion euros.

VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM

Vastned Retail issued on Thursday a formal takeover bid of 57.50 euros per share for all shares in Vastned Retail Belgium.

VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol reported on Thursday Q1 sales of 87.6 million euros.

VINCI

Vinci said on Thursday passenger traffic rose 11.6 pct at network airports in Q1.

VIRBAC

Virbac reported on Thursday Q1 revenue rising by 3.3 percent at comparable exchange rates at 193.5 million euros.

