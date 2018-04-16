French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

Aeroports de Paris published its March traffic.

ASM INTERNATIONAL NV:

ASM International announced the nomination of Marc De Jong to its supervisory board.

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA:

Altran completed its capital increase.

CGG SA:

CGG announced successful offering of its 300 million dollars and 280 million euros ($345.38 million) first lien senior secured notes.

GETLINK:

Getlink announced the reorganization of its legal structure.

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL SA:

Manutan published its results at end-March.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA:

MBWS cut its earnings forecast for 2017.

SANOFI:

Advent International is closing in on a deal for Sanofi’s generic unit, the Financial Times reported.

SNCF:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said the French state would start taking over rail operator SNCF’s debt from Jan 1, 2020.

SYRIA:

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia with new economic sanctions.

