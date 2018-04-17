French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM:

Air France said on Monday it had proposed a final pay offer to unions in a bid to end costly strikes.

ALTICE/BOUYGUES:

Bouygues said on Monday that it was not in discussions with any other operator, denying a news report that it was weighing a bid to acquire the French SFR telecoms unit of rival Altice.

PSA:

The future of Opel’s Eisenach factory in Germany hung in the balance on Monday after shop stewards rejected wage concessions demanded by Opel owner PSA Group.

Opel and its sister car brand Vauxhall will cut their number of dealerships as new owner Peugeot continues to reduce costs at the firm it acquired last year in the face of sliding sales in major market Britain.

