French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE:

It signed a long-term contract with Covestro for supply of hydrogen.

ASML:

ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported first quarter 2018 net income of 540 million euros ($668 million) on sales of 2.29 billion, and forecast second quarter sales of up to 2.6 billion euros.

DANONE:

French food group Danone kept its guidance for a further rise in profits and sales this year after first quarter underlying sales growth beat market expectations, led by strong demand for baby formula products in China.

FRENCH RAILWAYS REFORM:

France’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved the biggest railway shake-up since nationalisation with a bill that will abolish the state monopoly, shrugging off fierce union opposition and rolling strikes.

GETLINK:

The “positive” progress in negotiations for Britain to exit the European Union has allowed Getlink GETP.PA to forecast higher long-term core profit, the operator of the undersea transport link between Britain and France said on Wednesday.

HAULOTTE:

The company reported first quarter revenue of 139.7 million euros, an increase of 9%.

INNATE PHARMA:

The co announced promising anti-tumor activity of monalizumab and cetuximab combination in SCCHN.

KBC GROEP:

KBC successfully placed an additional Tier-1 instrument for 1 billion euros.

REMY:

French spirits company Remy Cointreau reported higher annual sales, helped by strong demand for its premium cognac in China, and kept its target for profit growth this year.

SANOFI:

Sanofi’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jerome Contamine, plans to retire later this year, the French drugmaker said on Tuesday.

TOTAL:

The co filed for potential debt shelf offering of undisclosed size.

UTILITIES:

A report prepared for the European Commission has questioned the economic viability of plans to build a gas pipeline connecting Spain and France, designed in part to help reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian piped gas, five sources told Reuters.

