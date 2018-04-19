French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCORHOTELS:

AccorHotels was upbeat about 2018 prospects after reporting a 9.5 percent rise in first quarter revenue, driven by robust business in Europe and Asia while growth resumed in Brazil.

EDENRED:

Posted higher Q1 sales and profits, but warned of the ongoing negative impact from currency movements.

GECINA:

Gecina reported on Wednesday Q1 gross rental income of 168.5 million euros, up from 119.6 million euros the previous year. I also said it appointed Bernard Carayon As Chairman.

GEMALTO:

Britain on Wednesday confirmed Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto had been awarded the contract to make the new passports, which will run for 11-1/2 years and has a value of 260 million pounds.

JP MORGAN/PARIS:

JPMorgan is considering moving almost 200 banking jobs from London to Paris after Britain leaves the European Union, Les Echos newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

MACRON/MERKEL SUMMIT:

The leaders of Germany and France meet on Thursday to try to work out a common position on reforming the euro zone, a sensitive issue that is testing the new government in Berlin just a month after it took office.

PERNOD:

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that sales growth accelerated sharply in the third quarter, leading Pernod to give a more optimistic financial outlook compared to before.

PUBLICIS:

France’s Publicis on Thursday posted better-than-expected growth in underlying sales in the first quarter, driven by the rebound of it North American activities.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

Posted higher Q1 revenues and reiterated its financial targets.

SOITEC:

Soitec said on Wednesday it expects a full year electronics EBITDA margin well above 25 percent against a guidance of around 25 percent previously stated.

TOTAL:

Total’s venture capital unit has acquired a stake in Ionic Materials, a privately held battery developer based in Massachusetts for an undisclosed amount, the French oil and gas company said on Wednesday.

