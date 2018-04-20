French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 20

April 20(Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AB SCIENCE:

AB Science announced on Thursday that the CHMP adopted a negative opinion for the marketing authorization of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

ACCOR:

Signed a partnership deal with Ctrip.

AIR LIQUIDE:

Air Liquide reported on Thursday that since the beginning of 2018 it had commissioned three new biomethane production unicts and has doubled its biomethane production capacity

ASM INTERNATIONAL:

ASM International reported on Thursday its Q1 results, its first quarter net earnings decreased to 15.0 million euros

FAURECIA/PSA:

French auto parts maker Faurecia posted higher first-quarter sales on Friday, and sees robust, double-digit growth in their second quarter that enables the group to have a positive outlook for 2018.

FNAC DARTY:

Fnac Darty reported on Thursday its Q1 results, its first revenue went up at 1.69 billion euros

FREY:

Frey announced on Thursday having bought Parc Vallès In Barcelona

KERING:

Gucci opened on Thursday, just outside the city of Florence, a new plant for the production of leather goods and shoes, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported. The site was created to “double production, and internalising it, with up to half of overall leather good produced in-house” CEO Marco Bizzari was quoted as saying in the report. He added the move was also aimed to reduce the ‘lead time’ of products- ie. the time the group would be able to respond to market needs.

M6 :

Metropole Television appointed on Thursday Elmar Heggen as its chairman

SANOFI:

Sanofi reiterated its confidence in Dengvaxia vaccine safety

VINCI:

French construction firm Vinci announced on Thursday a contract for a total of 214 million euros for 2 roads in Cameroon

