French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE:

Air France KLM’s French unit is predicting that 25 percent of its flights will be cancelled on Monday, on the 10th day of a strike by staff over pay.

AXA:

AXA plans to launch a US$4bn NYSE IPO of its US-based life insurance and wealth management unit AXA Equitable as soon as late next week, according to bankers.

ARCELORMITTAL:

ArcelorMittal is on track to win EU antitrust clearance to acquire Italian peer Ilva after agreeing to sell a number of significant assets across Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BOURBON:

Bourbon said on Friday a general waiver should be finalized with its leasers and debt holders in order to allow group to withhold all payments.

FRENCH POLITICS:

* France’s lower house approved by a large majority on Sunday a bill that would tighten asylum rules after tense debates that created the first cracks within President Emmanuel Macron’s party.

* French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Fox News Sunday interview that he has no “plan B” for the Iran nuclear deal and that the United States should stay in the agreement as long as there is no better option.

SAFRAN:

Aircraft engine maker CFM International, jointly owned by General Electric and Safran said on Friday it was recommending expanded inspections within 20 days of engines similar to one involved in a fatal Southwest Airlines accident earlier this week.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....