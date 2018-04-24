French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

COFINIMMO:

The company said it acquired a care home in Germany.

EIFFAGE:

Eiffage’s subsidiary APRR announced Q1 consolidated revenue (without construction) up at 588.5 million euros.

MACRON/TRUMP VISIT:

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized pomp and ceremony on Monday as Macron began a state visit to Washington likely to be dominated by differences with the United States over trade and the nuclear accord with Iran.

MERCIALYS:

Q1 revenue down at 45.6 million euros.

MICHELIN:

First-quarter revenue fell 6.3 percent on weaker Chinese and U.S. demand and the effects of a stronger euro.

PSA:

French automaker PSA Group posted a 42 percent increase in first-quarter revenue, lifted by its acquisition of Opel-Vauxhall last year.

RENAULT:

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi announced it is one of the partners of DiDi Auto Alliance (the D-Alliance), which was formed by DiDi Chuxing (‘DiDi’), the top Chinese mobile transportation platform.

SANOFI:

John Reed to replace Zerhouni as Sanofi head of global R&D.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO:

Q1 revenue up 1.3 percent at 535.7 million euros.

VILMORIN & CIE:

Q3 sales down 2.6 percent on a like-for-like basis.

WENDEL:

Announced repayment of 350 million euros in bond debt.

