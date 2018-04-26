French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR HOTELS:

The company is in talks to buy hotel chain Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Le Figaro newspaper reported in its Thursday edition.

AIRBUS:

Airbus and Bombardier aim to close a deal giving the European planemaker a majority stake in the Canadian company’s CSeries jetliner program by the end of May, ahead of an initial timetable. Also, the company plans to increase production of single-aisle A320-family aircraft to 63 a month.

ALTEN:

The co reported Q1 revenue up at 547.4 million euros.

AXA:

French insurer AXA said it had received $3.2 billion following the completion of internal, restructuring deals - such as the repayment of loans - ahead of the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its U.S. unit.

BOLLORE/VIVENDI:

A French judge on Wednesday placed tycoon Vincent Bollore under formal investigation over allegations his company undercharged for work on behalf of presidential candidates in two African nations in return for port contracts.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole completed the first two syndicated Green loan transactions in the U.S., leading a total of 419 million dollars in financing backing two U.S. renewable energy developers’ clean energy projects.

EURONEXT:

Euronext said on Wednesday it had launched reports on investors’ trading positions in commodity derivatives to comply with new European Union regulations.

ICADE:

It narrowed proposed indicative merger ratio range as part of planned merger of ANF Immobilier into Icade.

INGENICO:

The co reported Q1 revenues down at 581 million euros.

KORIAN:

It reported Q1 revenue up at 806 million euros.

MERSEN:

The French specialist in electrical power and advanced materials said on Wednesday it is well positioned to take advantage of demand generated by energy transition, which had supported strong growth in first-quarter sales.

NEXITY:

It reported Q1 revenue up at 688 million euros.

SAFRAN:

The head of French engine maker Safran struck a cautious note on further increases in Airbus jet production on Wednesday, saying he could not commit just yet to expanding the supply of new engines co-produced with General Electric. The group also reported higher Q1 sales and confirmed 2018 outlook.

SOCIETE GENERALE:

It said its head of equities, Richard Quessette, is leaving the bank.

TECHNICOLOR:

The company reported Q1 performance in line with expectations.

TF1:

The company confirmed target for double-digit recurring operating margin in 2019 after Q1 results.

TOTAL:

The French oil and gas major could join Novatek’s second large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) project called Arctic LNG 2 in Russia, Novatek Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson said in an interview with French daily Les Echos. Also, Total’s 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was restoring full production on Wednesday after steam supply returned with the restart of the co-generation unit overnight.

VALEO:

French auto parts maker Valeo said revenue growth slowed to 3 percent in the first quarter, held back by a strong euro and a contraction in Chinese and U.S. car production.

