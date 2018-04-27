French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 27

April 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Airbus:

Airbus is preparing to cross swords with United Technologies over the price of components and services for the Bombardier CSeries in a bid to make it easier to market the jet it agreed to bail out last year, people close to the matter said.

Akka Technologies :

On Thursday, Akka Technologies announced its first-quarter revenue up at 353.9 million euros.

Boiron :

Boiron announced on Thursday its first-quarter revenue down at 159.4 million euros.

Bureau Veritas :

Boiron announced on Thursday its first-quarter organic revenue up 2.6 percent, and confirmed its outlook for 2018.

Capgemini :

Capgemini on Thursday announced strong growth in its sales and order backlog for the first quarter, driven by Europe and North America, and said it was on the lookout for small and medium-sized acquisitions to complete its portfolio of offers.

Fnac Darty :

Fnac Darty Says Standard & Poor’s Upgraded Its Outlook To Positive.

Fonciere des Regions :

Fonciere Des Regions published its first-quarter results on Thursday, with a rental income group share down 2 percent at ‍​146 million euros.

Heineken :

Heineken said on Thursday it appointed Dolf Van Den Brink as new president of Asia Pacific region.

Ipsos :

Ipsos published on Thursday its quarterly results with a total organic growth of 2 percent, and said it was looking to resume a programme of targeted acquisitions.

Kering :

French luxury group continued to collaborate with an Italian tax investigation into its Gucci brand, Chairman Francois-Henri Pinault told shareholders on Thursday, adding the company had not been notified of the sums under scrutiny.

Klepierre :

French property group Klepierre said on Thursday it was still interested in acquiring assets in Britain after its failed attempt to take over rival Hammerson, despite a difficult commercial environment there.

Manitou :

Manitou published on Thursday its quarterly sales up at 461 million euros, and said it expected annual growth in revenues over 15 percent for 2018 compared to 2017.

Saint-Gobain :

French construction materials group St Gobain reported a dip in first quarter sales on Thursday, as currency swings such as a drop in the dollar impacted business, although the group kept its general 2018 financial outlook.

SEB :

The group SEB announced on Thursday its quarterly sales at 1.56 billion euros, up 7.4 percent like-for-like, and said it was aiming to achieve an organic annual sales growth exceeding 5%.

Tessenderlo :

Tessenderlo on Thursday published a first-quarter REBITDA Down at 37.8 million euros, while confirming its forecast for 2018 REBITDA in line with 2017.

Vinci :

France’s Vinci posted a 4.9 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by acquisitions, robust concessions activity and a recovering French construction market.

