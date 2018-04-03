French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.6 percent by 0602 GMT.

ALSTOM:

Alstom it would supply 25 Coradia Lint regional trains in southern Germany in two contracts worth 116 million euros.

FRENCH STRIKES:

France faces a first wave of rolling railway strikes on Tuesday that are expected to bring travel chaos in a test of President Emmanuel Macron’s resolve to modernise the French economy.

GEMALTO:

British passport-making company De La Rue Plc said on Monday it would appeal a decision by the British government that would allow Franco-Dutch company Gemalto NV to make new blue national passports from 2019.

LVMH:

LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods group, named Kris Van Assche as the new artistic director for its Berluti brand, following the departure of Haider Ackermann.

SANOFI:

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will review the Dupixent (dupilumab) and Cemiplimab products being developed by drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron, the companies said on Tuesday.

SODEXO:

Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Sodexo to “neutral” from “buy”.

TOTAL, TIKEHAU CAPITAL:

French oil giant Total TOTF.PA and alternative investment specialist Tikehau Capital have committed 100 million euros ($123 million) each to a new private equity fund investing in the shift away from fossil fuels, Tikehau said on Thursday.

TF1:

TF1 said on Thursday it renewed its partnership with World Rugby for the 2019 rugby World Cup in Japan.

VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA:

Vranken Pommery Monopole said on Thursday full year net income rose 45 percent to 8.7 million euros.

XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA:

XPO Logistics Europe reported on Friday full year net profit group share 119.7 million euros versus 85.5 million euros year ago.

