French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

Aeroports de Paris announced on Tuesday it wants to double its investments in Orly and CDG airports over 5 years.

CASINO SA:

Casino said on Tuesday it takes note of Moody’s decision to downgrade its financial rating, added that Moody’s analysis was based on Casino’s gross debt at the end of 2018.

RENAULT:

Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday said on Twitter that he was getting ready to tell the truth about recent events and that he would hold a news conference on April 11.

TOTAL:

* France’s Total said on Wednesday it has signed a 10-year sales and purchase deal with China’s independent gas company Guanghui for annual supply of 0.7 million tonnes.

* French oil and gas major Total SA and U.S. company Tellurian Inc have signed deals supporting the development of the proposed $30 billion Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the two firms said on Wednesday.

